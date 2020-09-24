Mailbag: Disclose the amount pledged

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an article published Sept. 4 (“Corvallis submits proposal for relocating Van Buren Bridge”), the GT had this paragraph:

"Preservation WORKS has said it has pledges to cover five years of maintenance on the bridge but has not disclosed how much money that represents."

Now what I would like to know is, if Preservation Works does indeed have this money pledged, why aren’t they letting everyone know the amount? Saying they have five years pledged is tantamount to saying nothing. What are the projected maintenance costs for a five-year period? Ten years? Twenty? And how do the pledged amounts stand up against those figures? What amounts, if any, are pledged for further on?

If PW is proposing that the Oregon Department of Transportation move the bridge with state funds (I love how the sentiment seems to be that if ODOT pays the bill, it’s OK; I mean exactly where do they think ODOT’s funds come from? Hint: the taxpayers) and then the city of Corvallis take over ownership (in partnership with PW?), you would think they would be trumpeting how much money they have raised to do the ongoing maintenance.

Instead, all we hear are crickets down by the river.