Mailbag: Disappointed in Boshart Davis

I attended the forum in Corvallis Saturday, Feb. 22, with our Oregon state delegates.

I asked Shelly Boshart Davis if she had read SB 770 and what she thought of it.

She replied she felt the task force was stacked with people only wanting single payer. In November several of us encouraged you to apply to be on the task force. Did you? No. Early in your campaign you stated you did not trust the government. Why?

Another question was asked if you would walk out. You would not answer the question. You stated you were waiting for the leadership to make the decisions.

Why can't you be like Republican Romney and think independently? If you walk out, you will cause a lot of other important bills not be be processed. Shelly, I voted for you because I thought you were a realist and would vote for what is best for the state of Oregon overall.

There are some fine people on the SB 770 task force that will do a great job in analyzing all aspects of our health system and how best to finance it. When the results of the task force come to your desk, please evaluate it closely and vote what's best for Oregonians, not what's best only for truckers and farmers.

Ray Hilts

Albany

