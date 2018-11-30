In today's edition (Nov. 30) I note Oswalt got convicted. And why? On the front page of Thursday's edition (Nov. 29) about the trial I see in print that dastardly offensive phrase but with a few center letters removed. Letters any 5th grader could fill in to give it the inferred offense.
This paper reprinted once again and in numerous prior edition's about the case, that phrase with center letters removed then distributes it to thousands in both Benton and Linn counties. The edition surely lands in the hands of minorities/persons the court claims are offended. One distribution is a crime and the other is "news"? Shouldn't this paper be charged also for repeatedly reprinting the phrase regardless if certain letters are removed?
The legal reasoning for conviction is overbearing and unreasonable.
James Engel
Albany (Nov. 30)