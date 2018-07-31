Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I find it amazing that the editor and presumably the editorial board of this newspaper think it is reasonable to demand that negotiations for salary with our city manager be held in public.

Labor negotiations with the Unions and other employees are not held in public. Anytime we are talking about compensation, things like successes and failures come up, productivity, accuracy, leadership and most of all trust. I will believe that you think salary negotiations should be public when I see your negotiations with Lee Enterprises published on these pages.

We are happy with our city manager. When I read his resume and listened to his interview I knew his leadership is what we needed. His actions continue to confirm that judgment, but if and when the time comes that I have an issue with him, any discussion will continue to be conducted behind closed doors where that high level of trust can be maintained.

Rich Kellum

Councilor Ward III

Albany (July 27)

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments