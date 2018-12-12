In the Dec. 9 Mailbag, John Penrod castigated the editor for publishing the Dec. 2 "Doonesbury” comic strip. Given Mr. Penrod’s other letters to the editor, one would expect him to dislike “Doonesbury,” but that day’s strip was not unusual.
Political cartoonists aim to prick our convictions. That's their job. And it's the newspaper's job to allow them to do so. An editor who makes publication decisions based solely on reader approval demonstrates a lack of character — not an abundance of it as Mr. Penrod suggests.
Diane Hunsaker
Albany (Dec. 11)