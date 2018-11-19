I was flabbergasted by Matthew Goss' letter on Friday (Mailbag, Nov. 16). Starting with his statements on superior health care in the U.S., I'd like to see some references. Someone has been misleading Mr. Goss. I've worked in three different health care-related organizations, including a teaching hospital, and have read and studied the issue of health care worldwide. Everything that I have experienced and read has shown that health care in the U.S. is four to 10 times more expensive than other industrialized nations, and the quality of the results are in the lowest rankings. Because of this, I really want to see Mr. Goss's references. If I'm wrong, I want to learn about it and correct my thinking!
As for the rest of the letter, there are a lot of strange ideas. False conspiracy theories and logical leaps that have no connections. The truth tends to be strange enough. We don't need more failed theories.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Nov. 18)