Mailbag: Did the Kalapuyans want vaccination?

I agree, Mr. Spletstoser (Mailbag, Sept. 24)! We could board a time machine and see if the Kalapuyans actually wanted vaccination!
However, if any died immediately following jabs with Jenner’s dubious “horsepox-infected cowpox” (statistically likely), we’d have to hightail it back and probably seek first aid ourselves.
Bigger problem: low-minded, racist settlers possibly intent on harming native inhabitants, for example selling them smallpox-infested blankets — plus practical considerations of smallpox vaccines not working and even causing smallpox, not preventing it (Jenner’s theory).
“When Jenner published his paper in 1798 claiming lifelong immunity to smallpox and promoting his technique, many doctors who had seen smallpox follow cowpox challenged his doctrine at a meeting of the Medico-Convivial Society … Cow doctors could have told him of hundreds of (these) cases …” (from the book “Dissolving Illusions,” page 69). Jenner ignored this criticism.
Later, Jenner thought horsepox-infected cowpox prevented smallpox, while other cowpox varieties didn’t, but his story, with all the outright failures, denials of vaccination deaths, linguistic dodges, cherry-picking cases, eternal sourcing problems, countervailing medical criticism and power-politicking would make a rich tragicomedy extending far into the future — to today, with Anthony Fauci a contemporary science-dodging Jenner and vaccination the latest unsuccessful professional ego- and money-driven delivery system for historically abhorred variolation, shunned across Europe after 1728.
Vaccination increased dramatically in England after mandatory vaccination laws in 1853 and 1867 — as did vaccine deaths and smallpox rates until the offending vaccination program was withdrawn.
Chris C. Foulke
Corvallis
