Mailbag: Did the board of trustees not care?

As an Oregon State University alum, I have been stunned at how far the leadership of this once-great university has slipped away from the ideals and values of an institution dedicated to serving its state by serving its students, and I believe it’s time for the board of trustees to resign.

A couple of weeks ago the story broke that OSU had accepted a $50 million gift to remodel the football stadium. But the remodel would also require $20 million from the general fund. Between the pandemic and constantly escalating tuition, students need real help. To prioritize a stadium over student needs is more than strange.

In the last week there have been multiple accusations against the new OSU president. An investigation at Louisiana State University, his former institution, has named President Alexander as having covered up sexual abuse and harassment on the part of football players and the football coach. One has to wonder why the OSU Board of Trustees didn’t discover this when they vetted King in the hiring process? Or did they just not care?

Most of this board of trustees supported former president Ray in his relentless raising of student tuition, and his corresponding relentless additions of high-salaried administrators at the expense of students. Even raising tuition after a fundraising effort brought in $1 billion.