Mailbag: Did it really have to come to this?

South Corvallis residents have been complaining to ODOT and the city that South third is unsafe for decades. At our community meetings, we wonder how many of us will have to die before something is done. Tragically, the death of a child has finally gotten the attention of our decision-makers. It confounds me that there has been “nothing they could do” before the tragedy, but amazingly the day after there is progress!
It is long past time to make South Third the priority that it deserves. Southtown is thankful to the community for supporting our urban renewal district. We hope that this will, in the long run, lead to improvements, making our community safer and better for everyone. But this will take years before any obvious changes happen. So we are left with what we can do now to protect the safety of our loved ones.
Speed is an important factor to safety on South Third, but more important is the focus of the driver. The blinking lights and signs are nice and should become permanent, but will not necessarily help already distracted drivers. We need a more tactical solution.
There are low-cost solutions we can adopt now. First, rumble strips can’t be ignored and should be strategically placed to help bring drivers' focus back to their driving. Second, new “chicane” striping along Third Street can both help with traffic calming and improve a pedestrian-friendly environment with very little cost.
Tom Powell
Corvallis