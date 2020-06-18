Mailbag: Did George Floyd die for your sins?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearly 2000 years ago, a 30-year-old man named Jesus was killed in Jerusalem by the authorities of the Roman government with collaboration of the Jewish temple religious leaders. He had spoken out in favor of the poor against the authorities mentioned. For that they killed him. His followers for years were persecuted and killed.

Nearly five hundred years ago, a small group of young men in Zurich, Switzerland, also protested against collaboration of religious institutions and government seeking to exploit the poor of the land. These men, nearly all executed in their late 20s and early 30s, led a group called Anabaptists, who in defiance of the religious/secular collaborators, refused to baptize their children and rebaptized themselves. All across Northern Europe they were hunted, persecuted, tortured and killed. They became the Mennonites, Hutterites, Brethren; the beginning of the Free Church movement that inspired the ideas of separation of church and state.

Now in Minneapolis a man in his mid-40s has been killed by government authorities. The foot on his neck was used as a metaphor by Rev. Sharpton for what the powerful in this country have done for 400 years to people of color.