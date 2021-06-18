Mailbag: DH should interview Goff to understand

The job of superintendent is not to cater to the powerful, but to stand up for students: to put kids above politics, partisanship and bullies who use their positions to damage rather than build a system that serves all children.

I can attest Melissa Goff is regarded by her peers as a strong, capable superintendent who puts kids first.

The Democrat-Herald’s glossing over a board member’s behavior in creating a hostile work environment and blaming the victims will discourage future talent from coming to Albany.

Police officers are heroes and should be honored, and it is the superintendent’s job to build an environment where kids feel welcome and safe, not to cater to the feelings of law enforcement. These adults are big enough to process these emotions.

In regards to communications during COVID-19: Superintendents statewide were put in impossible circumstances by our governor. Edicts were communicated in press conferences.