Mailbag: Details ease fears of cap and trade

I wanted to thank the Gazette-Times for recently providing an analysis of the currently proposed cap-and-trade legislation. I have been hearing about this legislation for awhile now, but never really knew any specifics.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that the current legislation leaves 17 counties out (they can voluntarily opt in), doesn't kick in for several years and even then has Portland leading the way for three years prior to any other area getting involved, and has protections in place both for low-income residents and certain businesses/industries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I can understand the hesitancy people have with something so ambitious, but on the other side I think there is a lot of potential for positive outcomes. If the legislation passes, but we find that in 10 years the law is doing more harm than good, I wonder if it would be possible to repeal the law by a vote?

Michael Fahey

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0