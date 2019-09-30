{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the letter from Jeff Senders that appeared in the newspaper on Thursday, Sept. 26: At no time did I “make a diagnosis, evaluation and (or) conclusion” (your quote) about Steve Rose’s assessment that our president is “mentally ill” and therefore is “unfit for office" (Mr. Rose’s quote). I freely admit that I do not possess a “professional degree” to allow me to assess the mental state of anyone, even the president. I made no such diagnosis. I simply stated that it is unethical to make such a diagnosis when no such professional training is present and the assessor is implying that he is qualified to make such a diagnosis, as Mr. Rose did.

I firmly believe that opinions are something we all have and that the U.S. Constitution protects our right to express those opinions. It does not, however, give us license to make a professional diagnosis as to the medical fitness of a person for office without the training and certification to do so.

Again, my advice is to chill out and have a beer. Sit back, grab some popcorn and watch the show as the House conducts an ill-advised (my opinion) “dog and pony show” in its attempt to disenfranchise the voters and remove a duly elected president from office after continuous investigations for the past three years, without finding a single crime or misdemeanor that would justify doing do. Thank you for allowing me to respond to your unqualified diagnosis. Here’s to you, sir!

James Carver

Albany (Sept. 26)

