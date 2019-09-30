Regarding the letter from Jeff Senders that appeared in the newspaper on Thursday, Sept. 26: At no time did I “make a diagnosis, evaluation and (or) conclusion” (your quote) about Steve Rose’s assessment that our president is “mentally ill” and therefore is “unfit for office" (Mr. Rose’s quote). I freely admit that I do not possess a “professional degree” to allow me to assess the mental state of anyone, even the president. I made no such diagnosis. I simply stated that it is unethical to make such a diagnosis when no such professional training is present and the assessor is implying that he is qualified to make such a diagnosis, as Mr. Rose did.
I firmly believe that opinions are something we all have and that the U.S. Constitution protects our right to express those opinions. It does not, however, give us license to make a professional diagnosis as to the medical fitness of a person for office without the training and certification to do so.
Again, my advice is to chill out and have a beer. Sit back, grab some popcorn and watch the show as the House conducts an ill-advised (my opinion) “dog and pony show” in its attempt to disenfranchise the voters and remove a duly elected president from office after continuous investigations for the past three years, without finding a single crime or misdemeanor that would justify doing do. Thank you for allowing me to respond to your unqualified diagnosis. Here’s to you, sir!
You have free articles remaining.
James Carver
Albany (Sept. 26)