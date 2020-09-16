 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Deputies responding were amazing

Our family recently experienced an emergency that resulted in a 911 call. The deputies who responded were amazing — professional, compassionate and attentive to the problems presented.

The outcome was a relief to them as much as to our family, and they were quick to reassure me that my actions were necessary and appropriate, and we want Benton County to know that our sheriff’s office is there truly to protect and serve.

Joan Hamm

Philomath

 

