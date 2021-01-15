Mailbag: Denying relief to states is damaging

While rightly condemning the refusal of Congressional Republicans to make adequate direct payments to Americans economically impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, few commentators have examined how denying relief to states may be even more damaging.

While unemployment devastates the tax base of states, the cost of unemployment payments, Medicaid, public health measures and other COVID-related expenses are dramatically increasing.

Claiming that withholding relief to individuals and states demonstrates fiscal responsibility while directing huge sums to big banks is an insult to our intelligence. Pretending that the federal government must balance its budget is worse, because it obscures the fact that there is a solution. Unlike the states, Congress has the option of deficit spending in a crisis, which is the only time it’s justified.

The key to escaping dependency on the federal government is creating public banks like the famously successful Bank of North Dakota. Public banks have a mission to serve the public, not shareholders. They lend to local businesses that big banks won’t and that local banks and credit unions often cannot. Unfortunately, Oregon’s constitution doesn’t allow a public state bank.