Mailbag: Dems politicizing response to virus

The letters concerning the coronavirus are laughable at best. The Democrats once again are trying to blame the president for its spread. Is there anything that Biden, Sanders, Schumer and Pelosi won’t politicize? Meanwhile the multibillion funding plan to fight its spread is being held up in the House because of all the pork the Democrats are trying to attach to it. This includes public funding for the murder of more babies! Nice job, Democrats. Seems the Republicans are the only adults in the room!