History is very important because you can learn from it cause and effect in the actions humans have taken. The Democrats have worked hard to destroy our history and it's obvious they just don't want Americans to to learn what it is to be an American. In my opinion, it's an effort to turn Americans into a mob to convert to communism.
Fact is that if the young Democratic presidential candidates would have been taught American history, then they wouldn't make rash statements about our rights. Telling Americans that his government would nuke Americans if they didn't give up their guns pretty much killed Eric Swalwell as a candidate. Beto O'Rourke saying he will kick in doors to steal guns was political suicide. If either of them had been taught our history then they would know the country was founded on the right to keep and bear arms.
Yes if they would have studied history like the old Democrats have then they would be more patient and steal our rights one law at a time. The youths who run the Democratic Party have no patience; they don't understand using laws like a cancer works far between than confrontation. I blame poor education for this failure.
You have free articles remaining.
One last point for the foolish people who believe a civil war is the answer: The end result won't be what you expect. Both sides will suffer great losses and the losing families will be forced to leave the country. You really should stop the hate.
James Farmer
Albany (Sept. 26)