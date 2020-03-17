Mailbag: Democrats offer two bad alternatives

So now Dems' choice for president spirals down to a socialist/communist who wants to federalize the economy or a former VP suffering from dementia who does not recognize his wife standing nearby.

In general, the media supports destruction of private wealth creation, e.g. Castro's destruction of free Cuba was OK because he favored literacy for propaganda.

And media ignores the gaffe-prone candidate who now can't pass a mental exam for a driver's license. The dementia candidate should be required to disclose the result of a cognitive ability test. He'll never last four years.

Tom Cordier

Albany

