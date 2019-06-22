Rural Oregonians, are you watching the Democrats in Salem trying to block voter input on their cap-and-trade bill and more fuel taxes, using the emergency clause and other means to block us from having any say.
Just like medieval days, isn't it ... no rights for the rural peasants.
And then look at our governor, who ignores Oregon law. (See Article II, Section 22, of the Oregon Constitution, prohibiting donations from outside sources — like $500,000 from abortion rights sources and $250,000 from former New York Mayor Bloomberg. )
She orders the State Police to round up the protesting Republicans.
Get those terrible Republicans, who say Oregonians should have a chance to vote on the bill!
Don't Democratic Oregon legislators take an oath to support the Oregon Constitution?
What efforts are they making toward supporting our rights and the law?
What percentage will Oregon cap and trade make toward the world picture?
At what price to working Oregonians?
Gary Hartman
Lebanon (June 20)