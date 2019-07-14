Several of the Democratic candidates for president are pushing the envelope of credibility and electability to the bursting point. The candidate who can successfully challenge Trump is one who takes a common sense, centrist position. Free college, Medicare for all, student debt forgiveness, reparations for African Americans, and extreme environmental stances are issues that will play well to elements of the population. Even some Trump supporters could get on board with a few of them. However, the vast majority of American voters are going to find parts of this pipe dream unsupportable and reject them if they are part of a package designed to appeal to a minority segment of the electorate.
Rather than seeing who can win the race to the extreme left, I would like to see the Democrats debate real issues within a fiscal and ideological argument that makes sense to most people. Let’s all remember that in the 2016 Republican primaries the last bulwark of the real Republican Party was John Kasich. He fell victim to the unrealistic arguments of a neophyte politician whose only qualifications for the office were his age and citizenship. I hope the Democrats don’t throw their John Kasich under the bus for a menu of undeliverable delicacies. The Democratic National Committee should use the time between now and the convention to develop and support a coherent, realistic vision for the nation. If they do, then Trump will be fighting an uphill battle regardless of his opponent.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (July 10)