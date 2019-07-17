According to the July 14 newspaper, the Oregon Democrats have passed their next plan for us peasants: House Bill 2001. No more single family housing areas, any of us can have apartments being built right next door, and the stipulations are staggering.
1. Limiting voter approval for annexations. (Shove it down our throats! )
2. No requirement for off-street parking! Crowded traffic and parking problems are inevitable.
3. An additional "Construction Excise Tax" to finance the low income housing. (The purpose of this effort.)
4. No owner occupancy requirement.
5. The state's intent is to "quadruple the density in residential zones," according to the state guidance outline.
What!
This is a forced structure upon all of us to finance the "Sanctuary State!"
The costs will be horrific to accomplish utilities expansion as well.
And meanwhile they wish to stifle our input! Have you had enough?
Gary Hartman
Lebanon (July 15)