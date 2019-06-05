In the Friday, May 31 newspaper, the habitually brilliant column by George Will ended by stating “protectionism is yet another example of government being the disease for which it pretends to be the cure.”
Just on that topic, three pages ahead, we find the report about our senators seeking help with our timber losses. In an apparent effort to buy the last few Republican voters in Oregon using your taxpayer money, they offer help to the rural areas that may not have voted for them last time around. Of course, they both know the main reason for the demise of the prosperous timber industry, namely federal regulations of ever so wonderful variety.
So, do they ask to get rid of some of some of the most arbitrary rules against the timber industry? No, they are both Democrats, and their party generally prefers victims of “evil capitalism” over prosperity. Right now, they have an awful time finding more victims. As the representatives of our sovereign state of Oregon they make absolutely no effort to get any control over half the state that “belongs” to the federal government, but then they don’t want to solve the problem, do they? Hat in hand is the best they have to offer.
H. R. Richner
Albany (June 1)