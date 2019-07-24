I got an email asking, " Lebanon prefers Trump to Obama?" I can only speak for one in Lebanon, me.
I think President Trump is a racist. He thinks he is above the law. He has no regard for the Constitution.
President Obama is more compassionate. He respects voting rights, freedom of the press, and has more concern for the human condition. However, he has no regard for the Second Amendment. He supported trade agreements and UN small arms agreements, both of which undermine the Constitution.
Under Obama and several before him we had no immigration control. And, millions of blue-collar Americans suffered because of it. Under Trump, immigration control looks like Nazi concentration camps.
Trump wants a citizenship question on the census, mostly because he is a racist. However, according to the Constitution, the purpose of the census is to determine the levels of representation in the house. Since noncitizens are not entitled to representation, counting them would defeat the purpose.
Neither side has appropriate regard for the Constitution. All they care about are their campaign contributors.
Lebanon may not think much of Trump. But, the Democrats are doing all they can to make it easier for them to vote for him.
Frank Lathen
Lebanon (July 21)