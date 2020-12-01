Mailbag: Democratic message is on the ballot

First Jess Norick told us (Nov. 15) Republicans support rape and murder; now Grant Roberts posits (Nov. 22) that they lack the mental faculties to understand and embrace the redemptive Word of the Lord as revealed to humankind through His messenger on earth, the Democratic Party.

The Word, Mr. Roberts concludes, is “beyond what some Republicans can comprehend.”

This is, of course, absolute rubbish, worthy of comparison to the tenets espoused by such as the Aryan Brotherhood. Mr. Roberts and likeminded fellow travelers claim innate superiority over feebleminded Republicans, and believe the Democratic message failed down-ticket not because it was the wrong message, but because it wasn’t delivered simplistically enough for the lesser peoples to grasp it.

What plan for the midterm, then, Mr. Roberts? Instead of high priests confusing the rabble with polysyllabic words, will “Sesame Street” characters teach at our grade level? Will children’s books be read to us at bedtime?