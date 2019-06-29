Oh what a riot; the Democratic debate was hilarious. If you missed it then you missed the first Special Olympics in politics. There was one that did shine like a star but for the most part they were boring people with no idea how to run the country. Remember that these are all politicians and have been running the country with two goals, resist and impeach. They could care less about your prosperity or safety.
I wish just one moderator would have the gumption to ask "you want to be president of the United States but what are you doing today to better the country; what did you personally put up as a bill to serve America?"
James Farmer
Albany (June 27)