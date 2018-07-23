In reply to Rick Siegert's letter (Mailbag, July 19):
Rick Siegert is a great writer when it comes to letters to the editor. I would give him an A-plus if he was doing this for school homework, but I find it odd that his reply to my letter on the "Rebels" school name turned to to another direction of conversation. Yes, Rick, the meaning of the Rebel named changed since 1970. It went from a school mascot to something hated and reviled in the last few years. I ask is it all better now or 10 years from now will somebody be offended with the new name?
I am really tired of people being offended by old words and demanding the culture change because they are offended. Maybe living the way Democrats used to would help. Ever heard of tolerance? Destroyed statues and wrecking history sure isn't being tolerant. Demanding name changes on streets, mountains and schools isn't tolerant, it's mob rule.
Thank you, Rick, for mentioning a positive in your reply to me, it gives me hope when folks speak of "medical treatments." Maybe there is a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome and we can Make America Great Again without having obstruction against every new policy. The list of accomplishments grows every day, more work, less taxes and a POTUS that loves America.
As an independent voter that loves America it's great to see a POTUS that brings us out of managed decline and into the prosperity every American deserves.
James Farmer
Albany (July 19)
