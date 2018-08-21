In my opinion, the recent splat of disgruntled diatribes regarding the Albany Democrat-Herald’s editorial bias against President Trump rings hollow for several reasons.
Firstly, having the writer use the term “wars” seems hypocritical and brings to mind Alex Jones’s infamous INFOWARS; especially when coupled with Breitbart News, Fox News and President Trump’s Twitter use of the phrase “enemy of the people.” These news sources are filled with conspiratorial bias and deceitful distortions, which only fuel divisiveness within our nation. Add to this the Russian interference into this “unbiased news” equation and we come up with the term “fake news” which then takes on a newer meaning.
I suggest that reading the Constitution’s First Amendment is in order. The authors of several recent letters demanding “unbiased” reporting from the so-called “Fourth Estate,” only shows a lack of understanding of what an editorial is. It comes within the opinion page and editors have a right to theirs.
I don’t listen to Alex Jones nor read Breitbart News, but President Trump’s public use of Twitter to debase, demean and divide is dished out like public policy. To call a person a “lying low life, dog” as our president did, is an opinion and it comes with a “free” press.
I believe calling the free press an “enemy of the people” is wrong given our democratic history, and this type of demagoguery needs an editorial response. But of course that is just my opinion.
Phil Plaza
Alsea (Aug. 21)