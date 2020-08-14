Mailbag: Defund police, fund resources

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State University administration: Many of you, particularly Paul Odenthal, Edgar Rodriguez and Dwaine Plaza, have repeatedly claimed we need armed law enforcement to address sexual assault cases.

As a rape survivor, this is overwhelmingly insulting to me. I and the survivors I know would never seek help from police, no matter how much training they receive. Armed police are not appropriate responders to an issue that law enforcement and the criminal justice system have consistently, overwhelmingly failed to remedy.

Survivor Advocacy & Resource Center advocates, who were incredible in helping me navigate my assault, make roughly $65,000 a year, according to salary reports. This is roughly the lowest amount you intend to pay officers for your force.

Don’t hire another armed officer if you care about survivors like me. Hire another SARC advocate to help us work through hellish situations like the one I lived through. Fund Counseling & Psychological Services so we can receive better mental health support. At the very least, adequate resources will help students like me perform better in school, but I know money and prestige seem to be all you care about.