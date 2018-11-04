For an informed public in the upcoming election, from my experience with an out-of-control prosecutor who is now running for judgeship: Definitely “no” to Michael Wynhausen!
As a judge, he would be a threat to all the citizens and their rights that are being pursued on any charge they may be facing that they are not guilty of, if in fact he ignores (again) what the law actually states as was clearly re-affirmed by the appellate court decision in the case Mr. Wynhausen wrongfully pushed and incompetently brought against me as a prosecutor.
He fully convinced the trial court of his “speculation” knowingly, as if they were facts, and I was wrongly convicted and sentenced to 28 months in prison, which I did every day of before the appellate court overturned my conviction.
The scathing rebuke by the appellate court in its opinion on February 28, 2018, in State vs. Cole, was only made possible by Michael Wynhausen and his poor judgment in his over-zealous prosecution. With the lack of intellect based in the law itself, that would make him too dangerous as a judge for anyone that would go before him.
A prosecutor's “speculation” is not proof!
Darnel Cole
Albany (Oct. 22)