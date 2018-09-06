The debate about “fake news” continues. I'm still not sure I really understand what it means, but from time to time I see examples that seem to make it clearer. In the Sept. 6 Editor's Mailbag is an example that makes me a little more confident.
The letter talks about Trump's views and includes the phrase, “...ripping away of babies from their parents.” I may know where this reference comes from. One of our state senators said, on TV, “...ripping children from the arms of their mothers.” Now we expect politicians to lie and, I think, the senator didn't disappoint. As much as this issue has been on TV I have never seen a child being “ripped” from their mothers arms. If it had happened it would have been rebroadcast and rebroadcast, forever. Rip, in this context, clearly implies extreme physical violence.
So, I conclude that “fake news” isn't necessarily fake facts, it's the embellishment the speaker/writer applies to the event to share their “feelings” about the facts. Even though it does distort the facts, a little bit.
It's appropriately placed on the Opinion page. When I can remember the distinction, it helps keep me on my toes about the value of opinion. Including mine.
Stan Paul
Lebanon (Sept. 6)