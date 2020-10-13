Mailbag: DeFazio will fight for Oregonians

In light of the recent horrific wildland fires destroying the homes of many in Southwestern Oregon, Peter DeFazio has made it clear that he is willing to do what’s necessary to get needed resources to affected Oregonians, firefighters, search and rescue teams, and other emergency responders.

Peter’s concern for his community members goes far beyond any job description. He shows true concern and compassion for those not only within Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District, but all Oregonians and Americans affected by wildfires up and down the West Coast.

Peter is working with local, state, and federal agencies, such as the Oregon Department of Forestry, to ensure that Oregon gets the help and resources that it desperately needs. Additionally, he is encouraging Oregonians to follow the emergency alerts that are issued and to listen closely to emergency evacuation orders. Congressman DeFazio’s campaign website has resources and locations of evacuation sites located in each county within Congressional District 4.