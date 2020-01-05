Mailbag: DeFazio takes firm stand on pipelines

As I am sure many readers are aware, "eminent domain" is defined as "the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation." The operative word here is "public use." One aspect of the 2005 Bush/Cheney Energy Policy Act — which Rep. Peter DeFazio vehemently opposed and voted against — is that it granted FERC the power of eminent domain for fracked gas pipelines. Congressman DeFazio hates the idea of using eminent domain for private profit. Back in 2012, he introduced legislation that would "protect private property from potential eminent domain proceedings on a pipeline designed to export liquefied natural gas (LNG)." About this legislation, DeFazio had this to say: “Landowners should not be forced to give up their property so private companies and foreign manufacturers can ship low-cost natural gas overseas and spike energy prices here at home.”

The legislation did not pass, but that is not Mr. DeFazio's fault. If the House had more legislators like him, hard-working Americans would not have been forced to give up their land to fossil fuel companies to build pipelines (this hasn't happened in Oregon, but has happened in other states, unfortunately).

