Mailbag: DeFazio is the right choice

As a Gen Z resident of Corvallis, I’d like to provide a correction to Garrett Fleetwood’s letter to the editor from May 14.

Garrett asked why DeFazio is the right choice for Congressional District 4; I have some answers.

Congressman DeFazio is not only a supporter of government programs akin to President Roosevelt’s recovery following the Great Depression; DeFazio is implementing his own version of those programs through his Transportation Framework as Chairman of the T&I Committee. It was even aptly named the “Green New Deal 2.0.” The claims that Peter opposes these types of programs, including policies to ensure renters and homeowners stay housed, is factually incorrect, full stop.

Mrs. Canning and her supporters should recognize: Perpetually lying about your opponent reflects poorly on you, not our congressman.

DeFazio has kept this district blue because he does the hard work and represents Oregon’s interests in D.C. with tenacity and conviction. I know Mrs. Canning’s campaign seems to think this district leans extremely Democratic, but anyone who has lived here long enough to know that to be absolutely inaccurate: This district is more than Benton and Lane Counties.