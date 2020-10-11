 Skip to main content
Mailbag: DeFazio is the hero to vote for

Peter DeFazio is the hero Oregon needs in Congress.

He is the tireless hardworking advocate we want. He is the Air Force veteran who improved health care for Oregon veterans. He successfully works across the aisle to secure funding for all aspects of our Oregon enterprise. He is the successful Oregon sponsor of the CARES ACT for the benefit of Oregonians and our economy. He is the hero I will vote for.

Glen Rea

Albany

