Mailbag: DeFazio has worked tirelessly

You can tell a lot about a candidate by their ads. Lying about your opponent has become all too common.

As an example, I was appalled when I saw a very ugly ad accusing Peter DeFazio of living on a yacht. I wish the Gazette-Times would print a picture of this 30-year-old 32-foot “yacht.” This is certainly not a luxury accommodation by any stretch of the imagination. It is obvious that Mr. Skarlato has aligned himself not only with Trump’s politics, but also with his lack of character.