Mailbag: DeFazio has done an outstanding job

I’m voting to return Peter DeFazio to Congress to continue the outstanding job he has done representing Oregon in Congress!

The wildfires took a heavy toll on several critical highways in Oregon. As Chair of the House Transportation Committee, Peter will be in an excellent position to secure needed funding to repair the infrastructure destroyed by the fires.

Covid has severely damaged our economy with many Oregonians out of work. Peter will continue his efforts to secure renewed Covid-related unemployment benefits, assistance for small businesses and funding for educational institutions as they fight to deliver education in these unprecedented times.

Peter has a strong record of defending workers rights, the environment, social security and affordable healthcare! Let’s keep him in Washington and support his efforts to fight for the citizens of Oregon!

Pete Bober

Corvallis

