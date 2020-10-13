Mailbag: DeFazio deserves another term

My letter takes up the topic of term limits.

Some people may think that a legislator should have only one or two terms in office and then leave to give someone else a chance. My concern about this choice would be in regard to a congressman such as Peter DeFazio. What would we want to limit in regard to DeFazio’s performance on the job or what he has accomplished for the people of his Oregon district?

Some legislators hide out in Washington and their constituents never see them. Not DeFazio! He is in Oregon as much as possible, for instance, just recently when he stayed in Oregon and fought to get federal funds to help in the wake of the devastating fires we all experienced. Would we want that behavior limited?

Or when he worked to get the CARES Act going with the payroll protection for employees of our Oregon businesses so they could have a paycheck and contribute to our economy? The Heart of the Valley Children’s Choir directly benefited from this, and we were very grateful to be able to pay our salaries and our rent!

Peter DeFazio has worked tirelessly for the people of Oregon always. We do not want to limit that! His record is stellar. Send him back to Congress for another term! He deserves it and we benefit.