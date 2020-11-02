Mailbag: DeFazio believes in a minimum wage

I write in response to the editorial “Merkley, DeFazio deserve reelection.”

In it, the board states that Skarlatos opposes only the federal minimum wage, not the state’s. That isn’t factual.

Alek was clear on his position when making the following comments on KNDD Radio: “I don’t believe there should be a minimum wage. I don’t think it should be mandated.” He made no distinction between the federal or state minimum wage. When confronted with this extreme position, he backtracked. How can voters trust Skarlatos when he is constantly changing his tune?

I’m not sure if Alek has ever had to work a minimum-wage job, but plenty of the rest of us have. It’s offensive that he thinks folks who work for minimum wage, often the same people working multiple jobs to make ends meet, don’t deserve basic wage protections.

Skarlatos clearly prefers to let corporate CEOs dictate workers’ wages. The modest take-home pay of many essential workers earning minimum wage — from bus drivers to restaurant workers — would be gutted if Skarlatos had his way.