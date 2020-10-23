Mailbag: Decisions should be left to the woman

Since there is no scientific consensus on when human life begins, the question is rife for philosophical speculation.

There is a wide range of religious opinions, ranging from conservative to liberal. Within conservative Christian communities, the conclusion that life begins at conception derives from verses in the Tanakh, or what Christians call the Old Testament, and the archaic belief that women become impregnated when men plant their seed in the fertile soil of the womb.

Roman Catholicism offers the belief that life begins with the ensoulment of the developing fetus, an act of God. In other religious communities, there is the belief that life begins when the newly delivered fetus takes its first breath, the breath of life.

This lack of a universally accepted standard for determining when human life begins has resulted in a raging debate in this country between the so-called pro-life vs. the so-called pro-choice camps, and the debate centers almost exclusively on the question of abortion.

There is little discussion of the morality of other life-and-death issues such as the death penalty, war, hunger and starvation, gun violence, response to the victims of natural disasters, or even wearing a face covering during a pandemic.