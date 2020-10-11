Mailbag: Debate was like Jerry Springer show

I started watching the presidential debate this evening when my TV malfunctioned and an episode of “The Jerry Springer Show” appeared on the screen.

Two people talking over each other and calling the other a liar. The only thing missing was big Steve Wilkos to break up a fight should it break out. I suspected that civil discourse in politics was on its deathbed, but I now see that it has crossed over and has expired. Too bad.

I always believed that the best course to solve problems is for people of differing views to have a reasonable discussion and come to a resolution that both can live with. But if our presidential candidates do nothing but shout each other down, how can we expect anyone else to behave differently?

Darcy Winn

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0