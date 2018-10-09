My name is Stephanie Newton, and I’m running for Linn County Commissioner. I hope to earn your vote before November 6. I share Linn County’s values of transparency, public debate and good stewardship of our county’s resources. We are lucky to live in a democracy where public debate is encouraged and celebrated.
The problems facing Linn County — the housing crisis, homelessness, opioid crisis and access to mental health care — are all complex and difficult problems. But, they’re not insurmountable.
My opponent and current commissioner for the past 20 years, John Lindsey, has been hiding from voters and avoiding a public debate on the issues. He’s never held a town hall, and hasn’t responded to several calls and emails inviting him to debate. He’s a chronic no-show on his commissioner committee assignments. Frankly, this is unacceptable.
I challenge him publicly to meet me and debate at least one time between now and election day. Linn County voters deserve at least that from their incumbent who has represented them for the past 20 years.
John, if you are out there and read this, give me a call at 541-625-0181 and we will set something up.
Stephanie Newton
Albany (Oct. 9)