Mailbag: De Graff could help restore balance

We have a failed Legislature. It doesn't matter which side of the aisle you identify with, the last year in Salem has been a disaster.

I could write a novel explaining who, what, why and how, but it wouldn't matter to most people who are entrenched in their ideology, so I'll try to be pragmatic.

No matter what you believe, the truth is that a supermajority always leads to abuse of power, and it's as true in Oregon as it is everywhere it's happened. The party in power eventually comes to ignore or disrespect the minority party, resulting in no checks and absolutely no balance.

The only remedy is one left to us, the voters. We were shut out of issues that should have required our input by the legislators, but that can be remedied in November.

Many people in this paper's area of influence are in Oregon House District 11, presently represented by Marty Wilde. This is a great place to start making the necessary adjustments. If you, the reader, feel as I do that the supermajority must be eliminated, the first step is to vote for Nicole De Graff for House District 11 representative.

Give some balance and common sense governance back to Salem and give Nicole your support.

Gene Gradwohl

Shedd

