Mailbag: Daylight saving time means dark mornings

It is 7:30 on a January morning and still dark outside. There are students waiting for the bus in the dark right now. The sun will not start rising earlier until after Jan. 10. (Because the earth is pear-shaped and although the shortest day was Dec. 21, when the sun hits its southernmost point, the sun keeps rising later until Jan. 10. The sun sets later each day starting Dec. 10.)
Imagine what it will be like on these January mornings if we change to permanent daylight saving time.
Look outside at 7:30 a.m. and realize that will be 8:30 a.m. if we are on daylight saving time. Most students will be in school already, having waited for the bus, ridden their bikes or walked to school in the dark. Or maybe they won’t be doing those things. How safe will they be if it is still dark at 8:30 in the morning?
Think about it. Currently on standard time the sun rises at 7:48 a.m. on Jan. 9, 10 and 11. If we switch to daylight saving time permanently, the sun will be rising at 8:48 a.m. on those days. In overcast Oregon, those are dark January mornings.
There is one compromise if we choose to no longer switch time twice a year. Change the clocks half an hour instead of an hour, and leave it like that. In June the sun would rise at 4:58 a.m. instead of 5:28 a.m. as it does now, but students will still be going to school in the dark in January.
Louise Marquering
Corvallis