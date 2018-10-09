During my career while serving the citizens of Linn County, I had the privilege of working alongside many community leaders. Representative Andy Olson was one of those leaders. He has been a strong advocate for public safety and our next representative ought to continue this legacy. Shelly Boshart Davis has the passion, vision, and common sense needed to be a strong voice for us.
While serving as Sheriff, I interacted with Shelly on several fronts; one included the Linn County Budget Committee. Shelly is attentive and genuinely concerned about tackling the tough issues facing law enforcement today.
Shelly has been endorsed by both the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police. She earned this endorsement because she understands that public safety is the bedrock to keeping Linn County a safe place to live and raise a family.
Please join me in supporting Shelly Boshart Davis for State Representative House District 15.
Bruce Riley
Tangent (Oct. 8)