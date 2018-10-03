From education and healthcare to homelessness and bridging Oregon’s urban/rural divide, we need strong leadership representing us in Salem. For me there is no question that Shelly Boshart Davis is that leader.
For years her leadership and commitment in our local community has been evident. Besides raising a family, running her own business and standing strong for the interests of her employees, her commitment to Career Technical Education (CTE) and the local Pipeline to Jobs program demonstrates her desire to help students, employers and educators discover a path that puts young people on the most direct line from school to a rewarding job with a bright future.
I’ve served with Shelly in local organizations and seen her effectiveness in Salem first-hand as she testified on numerous bills to help the local community, employees and businesses compete in a local, national and global arena.
She currently serves on the Linn County Budget Committee and is fully prepared to represent all Oregonians in a non-partisan fashion, something that is so lacking in our politics today.
Join me in supporting Shelly Boshart Davis to represent District 15 in the Oregon House of Representatives.
James Ramseyer
Philomath (Oct. 3)