I’m writing in reference to the upcoming November election, specifically the position for District 15 state representative. As a resident of North Albany in Benton County, and a business owner, I feel like the current Legislature is making it difficult to expand and create jobs due to unnecessary regulations.
I think Shelly Boshart Davis is the right person to make positive things happen for District 15.
I’ve known Shelly for many years, and as a fellow business owner, I know Shelly understands what it’s like to meet payroll; she understands the balancing act of trying to fulfill expensive government regulations while trying to pay employees wages that help them thrive. I feel that Shelly has proven herself to be a leader, advocating for our community in Salem on countless issues over the past few years. She doesn’t just sit on the sidelines complaining: she rolls up her sleeves and tries to be part of a solution.
Not only does Shelly own a small business, but she serves on the Linn County budget committee. She has the necessary skills to hit the ground running and be a voice for common sense values.
Shelly volunteers her time on many issues and causes that matter, helping educate kids about agriculture in schools, as well as supporting the Linn County fair and multiple FFA chapters in our community, all of which are near and dear to my heart.
Shelly is a hard worker who won’t put up with the typical runaround from state agencies and bureaucrats.
I urge everyone living in District 15 to join me in voting for Shelly Boshart Davis.
Buzz Wheeler
Owner, Coastal Farm & Ranch
Albany (Oct. 22)