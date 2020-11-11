 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Data will be inaccurate

The GT reported that now that the Circle Boulevard improvements are done, the city is going to spend the next six months monitoring to see the effectiveness of the changes.

I think this is a waste of time and money at this point. Currently there is minimal traffic compared to a normal non-COVID year. Usually there would be numerous parents dropping off children, picking them up, taking them to sporting activities/classes. All the college students would be here.

Due to this non-typical traffic pattern, I suggest that any assessment should be held for at least six months, until we are back to a more normal pattern of traffic. Otherwise, decisions will be made based upon inaccurate data.

Cindy Kitchen

Corvallis

