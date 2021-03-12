Mailbag: COVID kills far more than vaccine

At least one letter to the editor cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “evidence” of deaths associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

The following is a citation from the CDC accessed March 3, 2021:

“Over 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through March 1, 2021. During this time, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System received 1,381 reports of death (0.0018%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC and Federal Drug Administration physicians review each case report of death as soon as notified, and CDC requests medical records to further assess reports.

“A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths. CDC and FDA will continue to investigate reports of adverse events, including deaths, reported to VAERS (bold text in original).”

In contrast, by March 1, 2021, more than 500,000 US residents had died of COVID-19. People who do not want to get vaccinated are part of the problem, not part of the solution.

Gerald van Belle

Corvallis

