Mailbag: COVID death figure potentially too high

If a person knows pharmaceuticals are corrupt but doesn’t comprehend pervasive medical corruption and lacks historic perspective on the profoundly backwards, narrow-minded field of public health, they might miss what’s wrong with this pandemic.
In “The Politics of Public Health,” Meredeth Turshen describes how labor historically defended workers’ rights against public health’s attempts to expand its influence with propaganda-fueled vaccination campaigns, although controversial, very poorly tested, usually contaminated and with dubious effectiveness. Labor saw this issue in political and economic terms as incursions on one’s family or individual rights, not as unnecessary medical interventions.
Oddly, business and labor now have common interest in relaxing or eliminating the statistically contradicted, foolish lockdowns which attack their ability to conduct normal business activities and survive, if not thrive — the ultimate goal of any business, worker, interest group or individual.
Public health, paranoid of germs and obsessed with disease, appears incapable of cross-linking broader economic and health concerns — such as the need to stay alive — as being directly connected to the ability to work and support one’s habits of eating, experiencing shelter, clothing, transport, health visits and networking with likeminded individuals.
A World Health Organization economist says worldwide economic lockdowns may cause 130 million people to face starvation. Where’s the proportionality with the already grossly inflated figure of 1.55 million dead “with” COVID-19 (not “from”)? The figure 1.55 million is potentially 17 to 125 times too high, considering country data showing only 6.0% (U.S.) and 0.8% (Italy) of COVID deaths derive from COVID alone.
Chris C. Foulke
Corvallis
