Mailbag: COVID-19 symptoms can be mislabeled

Six local writers criticized Luke Yamaguchi (Mailbag, Nov. 29) for not listing citations of a meta-analysis and randomized trial he referenced showing masks are ineffective.

Luke remedied this omission but the pro-mask hypocrites all failed to cite specific studies.

Unfortunately the Big Pharma-paid media are presenting a one-sided, scripted and misleading view of mask-wearing and other measures enacted under a pretense of necessity due to COVID-19.

Rather than allowing and broadcasting the many viable treatment options possible if our medical system was open, honest and publicly-oriented, we are erroneously told there are no medical treatments for COVID.

Addressing this problem, the savvy, experienced group the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons compiled a free guide with simple, safe home-based treatments for COVID-19 ideally designed for use with a doctor. This insightful 16-page guide explains state-of-the-art medical treatment options for COVID-19, including specific supplements, medicines, dosages, etc.